Carolyn Rhoton

Carolyn was born in Hawkins County where she lived the majority of her life. She attended Phipps Bend Freewill Baptist Church. She truly loved her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne F. Rhoton; father, Creed Lawson,

She is survived by her mother, Helen Lawson; children, Regina Dingus and husband Larry, Travis Rhoton and partner Erik Cole; grandchildren, Nikolas, Alyssa, Erika, and Damien; sisters, Kathy Johnson, Brenda Blizzard and husband Johnny; along with several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.

A funeral will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Cradic and Pastor Ken Cradic officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm June 18, 2018 at Lawson Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Johnson, Johnny Blizzard, Dwayne Johnson, Dillon Tipton, Nikolas Dingus and Damien Dingus.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Rhoton family.