Carolyn Larkey

She was a graduate of King College where she received her Bachelor’s in Business and History. Carolyn taught Sunday School and was a teacher’s aide at Christian Life Center, where she was also a member.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hazel Larkey.

Carolyn is survived by her sisters, Roberta Harrell and husband, Gary S., and Sharon McNeil; nephew, Stephen Harrell and wife, Elisabet; niece, Kelly Evans and husband, Mark; and nephew, Christopher Hobart and wife, Chrystal.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-3:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Pastor Keith Barker officiating.

Special thanks to Jane Bowman for standing by her in these last few days by helping take care of her. Also thanks to Suncrest Hospice, especially Teresa and Jackie.