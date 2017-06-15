Ruby Jane Fletcher Stanley

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Joe Hill and Brother Gary Gilliam officiating. The Durham’s Chapel Quartet and The Three C’s in Christ will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Hall Cemetery in Stanleytown. Dick Doerr, Larry Prevatte, Gary Traverso, Kerry Allen, Junior Jennings and Ronnie Calhoun will serve as pallbearers. Johnny Kerns, Harold Dillon, John Henry Shupe, Doug Shupe and Gary Bowen will serve as honorary pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Stanley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ruby Fletcher Stanley.