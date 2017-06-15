Robert Taylor

He was born February 20, 1928 in Kingsport, TN and was the son of the late John and Edna Powell Taylor. He taught for 15 years at Dobyns Bennett High School, had worked for the Kingsport Press, and was retired from the Federal Government Printing Office. Mr. Taylor was a member of First Baptist Church in Bristol, VA., and he was a U.S. Marine Corp. Veteran.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by daughter Angelia Rollyson. He is survived by the love of his life who he married on Sept. 3, 1953 Agnes Hall Taylor. Also surviving are his children Linda McLean and husband Mark, Chris Taylor and wife Christa; grandchildren Amber Quillen, Ashley Quillen, Nicholas Quillen and wife Jess, Courtney Hasty and husband Raymond, Austin McLean, Michala Carty, and McKinsey Taylor; great grandchildren Taylor, Addisyn, Lilly, Chloe; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Terri Davis and family.

A funeral service will be held 5:00 pm, Friday, June 16, 2017 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Brewer officiating. The burial will be private at East Lawn Cemetery with military honors conducted by the DAV Chapter 40. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Tuggle, Ernie Sprouse, Wallace Elliott, Dr. Gene Eller, Dean Cloyd, Wallace Ketron, Jerry Ford, and Vic Wallace. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:45 pm prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1 Virginia St., Bristol, VA 24201.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.