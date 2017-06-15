Owen Robert Steinmann

Owen fought a short, hard battle against AT/RT, a very rare form of brain cancer. His cancer did not win. Owen lives on, and the cancer is dead.

Owen was the bravest and best of us. Our hearts are utterly broken. But even in our sorrow we are comforted knowing he lives on with our Savior. We will see him again; this is not the end.

We are so very proud of Owen. He fought harder than anyone we have ever known against impossible odds, before he could even talk, or walk. He fought with the amazing support of friends, family and his medical team.

Owen’s name means “young warrior” in Welsh. We never could have known, but he epitomized that name in every way he could.

Rest now, brave warrior. We miss you so much.

Owen is survived by his parents: Justin Steinmann and the Rev. Amanda Dean, of Kingsport, TN, and so many grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and wonderful friends that love him so much.

Owen was aided in his fight by the wonderful medical staff of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Duke University Hospital, Niswonger Children’s Hospital, The Outer Banks Hospital, and Caris Healthcare.

Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Friday, June 16 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church in downtown Kingsport, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 6:30pm in the main sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Donations can be designated for AT/RT, atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor.