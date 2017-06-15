Kathy Merrill Panaranto

She attended Dobyns-Bennett High School and acquired many job skills through her desire to conquer any employment challenge. She had a lifelong love of animals, especially cats and horses. What Kathy believed, she believed fiercely.

She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Norma H. Merrill, and her maternal grandmother, Sallie J. Hamilton, who helped raise her.

Kathy is survived by her loving sister, Dr. Martha Merrill of Knoxville, TN; her son, Denni Feagins (Melissa) of Kingsport; four grandchildren; and ex-husband, Randy Pananranto of Surgoinsville.

A Celebration of Life, gathering of family and friends, will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to the Journey’s End No-Kill Animal Shelter, journeysendnokillanimalsociety.webs.com.