Jerry Wayne Masters

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ruby Masters and his sister, Carolyn Yeary.

Jerry Wayne is survived by his wife, Patsy Masters; his brothers, Dale Masters (Geanne) of Big Stone Gap, VA and Mike Masters (Janet) of Raleigh, NC and his nieces Terri Bozarth and Sue Startin.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 17, 2017, from 5:00-6:00pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral services will begin at 6:00pm with Rev. James Holcomb officiating. Military honors will be provided by local V.F.W. and D.A.V. Units. Final arrangements will be private.

