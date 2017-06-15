Grover C. Murray

He retired from the Sullivan County Highway Department in 1999 after 27 years of service. Grover was an avid golfer who loved the game. He was a member of Baileyton Golf Course for many years.

Grover attended Mill Creek Baptist Church and was a born again believer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora T. Murray; infant daughter, Robin R. Murray; parents, Hubert and Bessie Murray; brothers, Herbert, Verlin and Charles Murray; sisters, Jacquline Adams and Janice Roberts; brother-in-law, Harold Adams; and sisters-in-law, Mable and Joyce Murray.

Grover is survived by his daughters, Bridget Franklin and husband, Johnny, and Tammy Baker and husband, Jeff; son, Scott Murray and wife, Margaret; grandchildren, Pam, Denny, Jamie, Tara, Andrew and Emma; great-grandchildren, D’metrius, Hillary, Destiny, Danielle, Zoe, Danny, Christian, Alyson, Jordan, Shawna and Hattie; brother-in-law and special friend, Bob Roberts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12-2:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport or anytime at the home of his daughters, Bridget and Tammy.

The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Brother Jim Mullins officiating. Music will be provided by the Heavenly Reflections. Burial will follow in Mullins Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

