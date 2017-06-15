Buford Carl Williams

He was a proud member of Greenwood Chapel Baptist Church in Nickelsville. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsmen. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who love him.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Carl Williams; parents, Camby P. and Nannie Matteline Williams; several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Williams; daughters, Kimberly Godsey (Chad) and Leighann Hall (Jacob); son, Shane Hall; 2 foster children, Elizabeth Burton and Jeffrey Burton, Jr.; granddaughters, Alexandria Godsey and Cassandra Massengill (Glenn); great-granddaughters, Keygan Massengill and MaKenleigh Letchworth; and a soon expected 3 great-grandchild; brothers, Wayne Williams (Barbara) and Carnell “Rodney” Williams (Bobbie); sisters, Irene Williams and Mary Salyers (Bob); special nephew, Roger Williams, Sr. (Tabitha); 2 special friends, Tim Gibson and Ricky Burke; several other nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Teresa Lord and staff of the Mountain States Regional Cancer Center and nurse, Misty Burke of Caris Hospice for their continued love and support for Buford during his declining health.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Bro Donnie Archer, Bro Robbie Dockery and Bro Wayne Begley officiating. Graveside services will follow at Culbertson-Williams Family Cemetery in Nickelsville, VA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com .

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home of Weber City, VA, is proudly serving the Williams family.