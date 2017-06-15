Bill J. Peters

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Jack Ladd and Fred Peters.

Bill is survived by his wife, Louise “Buzz” Peters of the home; daughters, Connie Wadsworth and husband, David of Kingsport, and Robin Kinnard and husband, Stew of Limestone; son, Steve Peters and wife, Kay of Kingsport; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Whitaker of Wise, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1-2:00 pm at Bethel Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Kaye Florence officiating and the eulogy by Dr. P. David Wadsworth. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1593 Warpath Dr., Kingsport, TN 37664, or to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 3346, Kingsport, TN 37664.