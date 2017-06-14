Willie Fields, Jr.

Visitation hours will be held Wednesday June 14th, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday June 15th, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor James Adams officiating. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jared Lawley, Matt Lawley, Gale Rutlege, Bobby Larkins, Josh Rutlege and Matt Tipton.

To leave an online message for the Fields family, please visit us @ www.jfhonline.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Fields family.