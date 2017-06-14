Ruby Jane Fletcher Stanley

Ruby was born in Scott County, VA on March 11, 1927, daughter of the late Ernest and Bonnie Bowen Fletcher.

She was a homemaker and Mom to three daughters and one son. She attended Stanleytown Community Church and was of Freewill Baptist Faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Crawford Stanley; granddaughter, Brandy Stanley and two sisters, Mabel Stone and Edith Dingus and an infant brother, Clarence Fletcher.

Ruby is survived by her daughters, Patty Prevatte and husband, Larry, Duffield, VA, Martha Doerr and husband, Dick, Woodbridge, VA and Marcalene Traverso and husband, Gary, Duffield, VA; son, Farrell Stanley and wife, Barbara, Duffield, VA; grandchildren, Scott Kitts, Steven Kitts and Shelby and Megan Mullins; great grandchildren, Nino, Jasmine, Steven, Savanna and Benjiman; special niece, Gertrue Allen and husband, Kerry; one sister-in-law, Linda Hilton, Duffield, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Joe Hill and Brother Gary Gilliam officiating. The Durham’s Chapel Quartet and The Three C’s in Christ will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Hall Cemetery in Stanleytown. Dick Doerr, Larry Prevatte, Gary Traverso, Kerry Allen, Junior Jennings and Ronnie Calhoun will serve as pallbearers. Johnny Kerns, Harold Dillon, John Henry Shupe, Doug Shupe and Gary Bowen will serve as honorary pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Stanley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ruby Fletcher Stanley.