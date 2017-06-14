Robert James Hager “Sarge”

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Novella Hager; his son, Augusta Head; his grandson, George Mullins; his parents, James and Mary Hager and his brother, James Hager, Jr.

Robert is survived by his children, Karen Fraley (Rick) of New Market, TN, Jamie Barker (Phillip) of Big Stone Gap, VA, Michelle Smith (Tony) of Logan, OH, Cathy Mullins of Columbia, SC, Clyde “Peanut” Head (Wanda) of Big Stone Gap, VA and Gary Head of Gray, TN; his sister, Barbara Hager of Alsea, OR; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert was a devoted and loving husband, a loving father, grandfather, a great friend to many and will be deeply missed.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W, Big Stone Gap, VA.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 16, 2017, at 11:00am at Gilliam Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Fraley officiating. Graveside services will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. Chris Fraley, Jonathan Barker, Thomas Barker, Michael Barker, Aaron Wallace and Jeremy Smith will serve as pallbearers.

Military graveside honors will be accorded by local V.F.W. and D.A.V. Units.

