Kinsley Elizabeth Housewright

Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Kinsley had touched throughout her short but memorable life.

Kinsley’s favorite things were arts and crafts, listening to and learning songs by Adele, singing with her dad, shopping with her mom, silly snapchats with her brothers, eating at Broad Street BBQ, amusement parks, and spending time with friends and family. She loved the color turquoise, her hot glue gun, glitter, duct tape, washi tape and her paint brushes.

Kinsley is survived by her mother Juanita Larkins Housewright. Father Joshua Lee Housewright and partner Michael Smith. Two brothers Tavin and Tyler Housewright. Her favorite aunt, and second mom, Judith Day and husband Kip. A first cousin who held a very special place in Kinsley’s heart, Braxton Hyder. Maternal grandparents Donnie and Josie Robertson and Gay Stapleton. Paternal grandparents Lisa McCloud and husband Thomas, Scottie Housewright and wife Lisa. A paternal great grandmother Janie McCloud. Her best friends Carrie Grace Reynolds, Allison Fields and Ava Autry as well as numerous friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Although Kinsley took our hearts to heaven with her, her own continues to beat here on earth through the gift of organ donation. Our family finds solace in knowing the moment she arrived in heaven she got out her paint brushes. She immediately started painting the streets in her favorite shade of blue and glitter. Anything that was broken was repaired with her hot glue gun. Anything that couldn’t be repainted received a layer of washi or duct tape. If it wasn’t able to be repainted, glued or covered in tape, it was repurposed and made into something new.

The family would like to personally thank Kinsley’s wonderful nurses at John Adams, Stephanie Maynard and Suzanne Folkner. We would also like to give thanks to Kinsley’s care team at HVMC Emergency Department and Niswonger Children’s Hospital. Especially Joy Ray, Bobbie Watts, Kayla Skelton, Allison Cordell, as well as Doctors’ Chumbley, Switalski and Henry.

A celebration of life in Kinsley’s memory will be held at John Adams Elementary in Kingsport on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made towards a permanent memorial of her life as well as the lives that she saved through organ donation. Please send contributions to Carter Trent Funeral Home. P.O. Box 1129 Kingsport, TN 37660.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Housewright family.