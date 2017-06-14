Jonah Edward Gillenwater

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Masonic service will be conducted at 6:45 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Sanders officiating. Chris Holder and Journey Home and granddaughter, Kendra Gillenwater will provide music.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2017 at Gillenwater Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA by the American Legion Hammonds Post #3, Kingsport, TN and post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by the members of the Virginia Army National Guard. Grandchildren and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

