Heather Donovan

Heather was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy. She was stationed at the Naval Administrative Command in Orlando, FL. She then went on to serve in kitchen duties at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and took great pride in her work and ability to serve other military members. "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." - (II Timothy 4:7)

Heather was an unclaimed Veteran. It is our goal at Trinity to lay to rest with honor and respect all eligible veterans who have sacrificed for the good of America amid their brothers-in-arms. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post 3 and Gate City Post 265 Honor Guard at Trinity Memorial (1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, TN) on Friday June 16th at 5:30pm. Anyone wishing to take part in the services and show their support for this Veteran is welcome to attend.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve our Veterans proudly.