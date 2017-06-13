Willie Fields, Jr.

Mr. Fields is preceded in death by his loving wife Jane Fields, parents Willie and Elizabeth Fields, brothers and sisters Homer, Mary Lee, Rob, Ethel, Betty and Elsie.

Willie is survived by his daughter Linda Fields Lawley, husband Michael; grandchildren, Jared Michael Lawley, wife Heather Martin Lawley, Jordan Matthew Lawley, wife Rachel Ellison Lawley; great-grandchildren Jordan Mackenzie Lawley, Ella Jane Lawley, Rayanne Elizabeth Lawley and Graham Ellison Lawley along with several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Visitation hours will be held Wednesday June 14th, 2017 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday June 15th, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor James Adams officiating. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jared Lawley, Matt Lawley, Gale Rutlege, Bobby Larkins, Josh Rutlege and Matt Tipton.

To leave an online message for the Fields family, please visit us @ www.jfhonline.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Fields family.