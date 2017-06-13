Sherry Renee Spivey

The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm at State Line Baptist Church on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Larry Browder and Pastor Layton Bentley officiating. Music will be provided by the church choir and Billy Wayne Arrington.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:25 AM to go in the procession to the cemetery.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Spivey family.