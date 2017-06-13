Little Jerry Oaks, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Friends may call any time at the home of his maternal grandparents, Robert and Retha Godsey, 2112 Cindy Place, Kingsport, TN 37660. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Shannon Powers and Rev. Randy Perciful officiating.

The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Oaks, Sr., Jacob Oaks, Joseph Oaks, Jonathan Oaks, Josh Godsey and Randy Johnson. Duane Childress will be an Honorary Pallbearer.

