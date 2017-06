Family will be receiving friends 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Elder Jerry Manis and Elder Ricky Gilliam officiating.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at Providence Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.