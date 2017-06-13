Jonah Edward Gillenwater

Jonah was born in Scott County, VA on September 21, 1934 to the late Kenneth and Iona (Williams) Gillenwater.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth & Iona Gillenwater, his wife, Nancy Lou (Sanders) Gillenwater and sister, Janie Gillenwater preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean conflict. He worked for the Marion GM, Fisher Body Plant for 34 years before retiring. He was a member of the Montpelier Masonic Lodge #600, 32 Degree. After retirement he was an antique car enthusiast. Loved working in his wood shop making many items. He and wife Nancy traveled between their two homes in Indiana and Virginia spending time with family.

Jonah is survived by his son, Tony E. Gillenwater and wife, Sheila, Montpelier, IN; daughter, Sandra J. Chandler and husband, Michael, Upland, IN; son, David A. Gillenwater and wife, Stacey, Upland, IN; grandchildren, Stacy Monroe, Kenneth Gillenwater, Kimberly Gillenwater, Joni Lyons, Chea Davis, Tory Gillenwater, Brad Chandler, Kiley Studebaker, Cole Chandler, Kaitlyn, Kendra, and Kierstyn Gillenwater; great-grandchildren, Kolten, Lillee, and Lainee Monroe, Ariel Gillenwater, Paityn Chapman, Boston and Londyn Lyons, and Pharyn, Jordi Chandler, Arrabella Rogers and Paige Montgomery; sisters, Matalene Davidson and husband, Charles, Gate City, VA and Aleena Davis and Paul (Whitey), Montpelier, IN; brothers, Charles(Buck) Gillenwater and wife, Frances, Montpelier, IN, Barney Gillenwater, Kingsport, TN, Garney Gillenwater and wife, Jackie, Kingsport, TN, and Roy C. Gillenwater and wife, Wanda, Kingsport, TN; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Masonic service will be conducted at 6:45 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Sanders officiating. Chris Holder and Journey Home and granddaughter, Kendra Gillenwater will provide music.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 16, 2017 at Gillenwater Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA by the American Legion Hammonds Post #3, Kingsport, TN and post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by the members of the Virginia Army National Guard. Grandchildren and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

