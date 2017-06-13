Jackie Donald Cope

He was a member of Plain View Baptist Church. He was a retired farmer and lawn care specialist.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Issac and Eliza Jane Seabolt Cope; wife, Barbara Ann Snodgrass Cope; brothers, Robert Lee Cope, Sr. and Jerry Allen Cope; sister, Alice Bonnie Graham; and a granddaughter, Brianna Nicole Cope.

He is survived by his son, Timothy Cope and wife Christina, of Jonesville; two daughters, Jana Walker and husband Terrell, of Cleveland, GA, and Pamela Cope, of Newport, TN; five grandchildren, Sean Paul Cope, Amelia and Henry Walker, and Adrian and Nicholas Jacobs; brothers, George Cope and Johnny Cope and wife Wanda; sister, Betty Cope; sister-in-law, Carrie Cope, all of Jonesville; sister, Gladys Crass and husband Roger Sr., of Knoxville, TN; brother, David Cope Sr. and wife Cora, of Pennington Gap, VA; brother, Grover Cope and wife Kaye, of Johnson City, TN; brother, Ralph Cope and wife Bonnie, of Germantown, MD; brother, Jimmy Seabolt, of Falling Waters, WV; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many other relatives.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Revs. Carlos Wolfe and Mike Taylor officiating. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Beech Grove Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:00 a.m. Thursday to travel in procession to the cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com.