He was born in Kingsport and had lived in Church Hill for the past 18 years. He graduated from Ketron High School in 1978.

David was an avid UT football fan and he always wore ORANGE! He also loved Mustangs.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Bombailey.

Surviving are his daughter, Angelia Bombailey Fazio and husband, Christopher; grandchildren, Alyssa Fazio and John David Fazio; mother, Linda Craddock Bombailey; a sister, Denise Halverson and husband, Todd and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am Thursday, June 15, 2017 at New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1116 Nelms Lane, Kingsport, TN 37665.

The family will receive friends in the Christian Life Center following the service. The family requests that everyone dress casual and wear ORANGE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1116 Nelms Lane, Kingsport, TN 37665.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Fairway Ford employees, the Mustang Club, EMS, and the Holston Valley Medical Center Emergency Room doctors and staff and the doctors and staff in ICU.

The care of David Bombailey and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.