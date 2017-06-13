logo

KINGSPORT - Carolyn McConnell, 90, Kingsport, died on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Asbury Place, Kingsport. She was born in Lexington, KY and attended the University of Kentucky, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. This is also where she met her husband, Richard McConnell. Carolyn worked as a chemist at the University of Virginia while her husband completed his PhD. She then devoted her time and attention to her family.

She was active in the Presbyterian Church in Kingsport and served as both a Deacon and an Elder. She was also very active as a volunteer in the community. Carolyn was a longtime volunteer at Holston Valley Community Hospital, taught First Aid and CPR for the Red Cross, and worked for Meals on Wheels for many years. She also served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts and a troop leader for the Girl Scouts.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard McConnell, and a daughter, Elizabeth McConnell.

She is survived by her son, Richard McConnell, Jr. and his wife Cynthia; daughter, Ann Johnson and her husband, Mark; two grandsons, Robert McConnell and John McConnell; two nephews, Charles McMeekin and James McMeekin; and two nieces, Carol Freas and Joyce Underwood.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Sharon Amstutz officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. A family graveside service will be conducted in Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway #100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

