Carl Edgar Templeton

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2017at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Bob Cloud officiating. Pam Lane Hager will provide music.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA by the American Legion Hammonds Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by the members of the Virginia Army National Guard. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alley’s Chapel United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, c/o Jessica Kaarlela, 6429 Manville Rd, Gate City, VA.

