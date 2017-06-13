Brenda Reedy “Mammaw” Coats

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor David Salley officiating. Music will be provided by Terry Bennett and Candace Bennett.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Roger Wolfe, Jody Wolfe, Barry Wolfe, Lynn Wolfe, Jerry Gilliam and Robbie Arnold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Brenda “Mammaw” Coats and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.