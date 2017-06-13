Ashley Nicole Thacker

She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and a member of Caney Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Clyde and Alice Thacker, Coleman and Lucy Gibson; maternal great-grandparents, Charlie and Blanche Feagins; great-grandfather, Charlie Goins; grandparents, Garnie (Bob) and Wanda Thacker, and papaw, Harold Feagins.

She is survived by the loves of her life, her three daughters, Lexi, Nevaeh, and Abigail; father and mother, Garnie and Brenda Thacker; brother, Frankie Thacker; grandmother, Audrey Feagins; great-grandmother, Martha Lawson, all of Rogersville; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts and uncles, cousins, and many friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Reverend Billy Webb and Reverend Bill Durham officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Thacker-Lipe Memory Gardens at 681 Caney Creek Road in Rogersville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.