Graveside service will be at 2 pm on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:20 to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to: Wellmont Cancer Center, 4485 West Stone Drive Suite 2000 Kingsport, TN 37660 and/or Bethany Old Regular Baptist Church %Teddy Davis, 710 Morning Star Road Church Hill, TN 37642

Online condolences may be made to the Phyllis Marshall Combs family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Phyllis Marshall Combs.