Pauline “P-Polly” Richards

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Corsia Williams; father and mother-in-law, Rex and Vivian Richards; son-in-law, A.J. Keirsey; brothers-in-law, Roy Richards, Wayland Richards, and Jim King; niece, Stacy Gillenwater.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Elder Kenneth A. Richards, Sr.; children, Pam (Jerry) Manis, Tammy Keirsey, Ken Jr. (Adra) Richards, and Tina (Justin) Johnson; grandchildren, Rebecca (Josh) Trent, Rex Manis, Lisa (Steven) Helton, Angel (Micah) Crigger, Kenny, Seth, and Larkin Richards, Tyler Goins, and Britney Davis; great-grandchildren, Abbie and Carter Trent, Samuel and Seth Manis, Caleb, Bethany, and Micah Helton; ten step-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Zula King, Mattie (Mack) Gillenwater, Tommy (Doris) Williams, Dale (Phyllis) Williams; several nieces, nephews, cousins, a host of church family and friends, and special friends, Junior and Ann Cupples.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Church Hill Life Care Center, Hawkins County EMS, staff of Wellmont Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, and Caris Hospice.

Family will be receiving friends 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Elder Jerry Manis and Elder Ricky Gilliam officiating.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at Providence Cemetery.

