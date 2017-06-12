Mark Lee Van Ravenswaay

On July 2, 1993, Mark was united in marriage to Amy Van Zee at Grace Reformed Church in Corsica, SD. To this union were born two children: Isabel and Isaac. The family lived in Corsica while Mark worked at Memorial Avera Hospital in Wagner, SD. The couple later divorced, and Mark relocated to Kingsport, TN, being employed at Tri-City Hospital in Kingsport. He was also a member of the Army National Guard for 6 years. When he could find some free time, Mark enjoyed kayaking, golfing and fishing. He just loved being outdoors, and was always ready for anything to do with water! He treasured time with his children and loved all of his nieces and nephews.

Mark passed from this life on Friday, June 2, 2017 at the age of 43. Preceding him in death were his mother, Leola Van Ravenswaay; grandparents: Wilbur and Theresa Riemersma, and Richard and Ruth Van Ravenswaay.

Left to cherish his memory are his two children: Isabel Van Ravenswaay and Isaac Van Ravenswaay, both of Littleton, CO; his father, Arlen Van Ravenswaay of Sanborn, IA; brother, Michael (Crystal) Van Ravenswaay of Sanborn, IA; sisters: Pam (Brian) Hamberger of Yankton, SD and Tricia (Jake) Elgersma of Sanborn, IA; 13 nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Visitation: Friday, June 9, 2017 ~ 3:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at Sanborn Funeral Home, 401 Main Street Sanborn, Iowa.

Memorial Service: Saturday, June 10, 2017 ~ 11:00 a.m. at First Reformed Church in Sanborn, Iowa Interment: Roseland Cemetery in Sanborn, Iowa