June McDavid Corley

June graduated from East Tennessee State University and was a Registered Nurse, retiring from Holston Valley Community Hospital after many years of service. She was a member of St. Luke Methodist Church and enjoyed quilting and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015: one son: Bobbie Earl Corley; one daughter: Jennie Lynn Corley; her parents; her siblings: Mae McDavid, Maxie McDavid Marcum, Maggie McDavid Rhoton, Audley McDavid, Minnie McDavid Hensley, Homer McDavid, Mary McDavid Dougherty Winegar, and Allen McDavid who died in infancy.

June is survived by her daughter Ann Dora Robinette and her husband Eddie; one sister-in-law: Ginger Corley; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Robert Funke. He has been with the family through June’s illness. The family would also like to extend special thanks to their friends and neighbors; Patsy Hood, June’s best friend and caregiver; and to Joanie DePriest and Marcella Ball with Amedisys Hospice.

June will be laid to rest in the Garden of Gethsemane at East Lawn Memorial Park following a private graveside service.

The family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park.