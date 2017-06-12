She was active in the Presbyterian Church in Kingsport and served as both a Deacon and an Elder. She was also very active as a volunteer in the community. Carolyn was a longtime volunteer at Holston Valley Community Hospital, taught First Aid and CPR for the Red Cross, and worked for Meals on Wheels for many years. She also served as a den mother for the Cub Scouts and a troop leader for the Girl Scouts.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard McConnell, and a daughter, Elizabeth McConnell.

She is survived by her son, Richard McConnell, Jr. and his wife Cynthia; daughter, Ann Johnson and her husband, Mark; two grandsons, Robert McConnell and John McConnell; two nephews, Charles McMeekin and James McMeekin; and two nieces, Carol Freas and Joyce Underwood.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Sharon Amstutz officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. A family graveside service will be conducted in Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway #100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Carolyn McConnell.