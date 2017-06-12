Carl Edgar Templeton

Carl was born in Scott County, VA on January 6, 1922 to the late Orban C. and Rena (France) Templeton.

He served in the US Navy and attended Alley’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friends to many. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Lane Templeton; daughter, Brenda Templeton St. Martin; sister, Betty Templeton Burgess and infant sister, Mary Agnes Templeton; brother, Jack West Templeton.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Pendleton and husband, Raymond, Gate City, VA and Linda Coleman Oakton, VA; son-in-law, Roderick St. Martin, Gate City, VA; grandchildren, Mary Ann and husband Dirk Trimble, Rusty and wife, Lara Pendleton, Tom and wife, Deidre Pendleton, John and wife, Davida St. Martin, Caroline and husband, Shawn Raiszadeh; great-grandchildren, Samantha and Zoey Trimble, Jarrod Casper, Sydney Pendleton, Alley St. Martin, Jill and Madi Hood, Adam and Rachel Raiszadeh; special sister, Okie Ervin; brothers, Curt Templeton, and Charlie Clayton Templeton; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2017at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Bob Cloud officiating. Pam Lane Hager will provide music.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA by the American Legion Hammonds Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by the members of the Virginia Army National Guard. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to all the people at the Wexford House and Amedisys Hospice for their special care of Carl.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alley’s Chapel United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, c/o Jessica Kaarlela, 6429 Manville Rd, Gate City, VA.

An online guest register is available for the Templeton family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Carl Edgar Templeton.