Brenda Reedy “Mammaw” Coats

She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and graduated from Lynn View High School in 1965.

Brenda worked at Holston Valley Medical Center for 19 years and was a former employee of Dr. Alan Stevens Dentistry.

She loved to play golf and enjoyed crafts, decorating and planning weddings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Lena Hughes Reedy; two sisters, Barbara Lampe and Anita Reedy and father in law and mother in law, Fred and Georgia Fleenor Coats.

Surviving are her loving husband of 52 years, David “ Daddaw” Coats; two sons, Richard Coats and Dustin Coats; grandchildren, Haley Coats and fiancé, Hunter Deel and Jordan Coats; great granddaughter, Jaclyn Coats; sister, Janice Snapp and husband, Sam and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor David Salley officiating. Music will be provided by Terry Bennett and Candace Bennett.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Roger Wolfe, Jody Wolfe, Barry Wolfe, Lynn Wolfe, Jerry Gilliam and Robbie Arnold.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund at Gravelly Baptist Church, 647 Gravely Rd, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Keeley and the surgical staff for their care and compassion.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Brenda “Mammaw” Coats and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.