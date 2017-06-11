Raymond Oscar Lindsey

Oscar graduated from Rogersville High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He retired from Tennessee Eastman, Tenite Division. Oscar was a member of Mafair United Methodist Church, where he presided as the Sunday School Class Superintendent. He enjoyed listening to the Dobyns-Bennett High School Band, loved all sports and was an avid golfer. Oscar had such a love for music, writing many songs over the years. He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Ruby Lindsey; brother, Bob Lindsey; sister, Bea Coffey and Peggy Greenlee; and mother-in-law, Pearl Presley.

Oscar is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Carolyn Egan Lindsey; daughter, Monica Rae Lindsey and fiancée, Earnie Taylor; 4 grandchildren, Zion Lindsey, Zoe Lindsey, Abby Lindsey, and Zakkery Horn; sister, Margaret Roark; aunt, Birdie Lindsey; father-in-law, Kyle Presley; brothers-in-law, Jerry Egan, and Mike Presley and wife, Ginger; and several nieces, nephews and special friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:30 pm on Monday, June 12, 2017 at Mafair United Methodist Church with Senior Minister Amy Probst officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mafair United Methodist Church in memory of Oscar Lindsey for the grandchildren’s education, 1409

E. Center Street, Kingsport, TN 37664.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support.

