Phyllis Marshall Combs

She was one of 9 children born to Lila Lawson Marshall and Clifford Marshall, who preceded her in death, along with brothers, Leon, Malcolm, and Wayne Marshall, and sister, Mary Ruth Marshall Burghardt, niece Becky Marshall, and great-nephew Jeremy Davidson.

Phyllis was a Proverbs 31 woman who met and married her husband of 65 years, Paul Combs on April 12, 1952. Paul and Phyllis were blessed with two daughters, Diana Watson (Richard) and Susan Elam (Randy). Phyllis was graced by all of the Proverbs 31 characteristics. Her smile bathed everyone who was fortunate enough to be in its path and the work of her hands fashioned comfort; whether it was from the many dishes of Appalachia she was known for, a story crafted of corn shuck dolls, the fruit of her garden or a bouquet of flowers. She loved the Lord Jesus and proclaimed his birth in a delicately fashioned nativity scene. Her dolls expressed the Love of Christ to anyone who touched them. Like her Mother Lila, who she shadowed while learning the craft of sewing, cooking, or doll making; Phyllis derived great joy by passing those skills down to the 5th generation of her family. Like the dolls she crafted, in retirement, Phyllis and Paul enjoyed travel in all 50 states and occasional cruises to various ports. Phyllis traveled the world in the words of the many books she loved to read. She also loved the many monthly sojourns to her church and that of her Mother, Bethany Old Regular Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband and daughters Phyllis is survived by one sister; Wana Henry (Morris), and 3 brothers; Billy Marshall, Lowell Marshall (Jeanie) and Bob Marshall (Joyce); sisters in law Ruth Belle Marshall, Emma Ruth Marshall; Brothers in law, Jack Combs and Marvin Burghardt. She also had 6 grandchildren; Melanie Reynolds (Bob), Kevin Elam (Erin), Sarah Watson (Justin), Rachel Swartz (Mike), Jessica Miller (Adam) and Jennifer Elam. Her greatest joys were her 9 great grandchildren Maya, Sadie, and Lila Morales; Elliana, Finley, Macy Kate and Shiloh Elam; Fiona Miller; and Sawyer Swartz. Step grandsons, Bobby, Zach, and Josh Reynolds.

Phyllis was a Brownie Scout Leader, seamstress, and a daycare provider at her home for 13 years. She was a long-term member of The Southern Highlands Craft Guild, and managed Shuckery and Woods Pretties Family Craft Center, which was founded by her mother.

The family would like to express thanks to Dr. Paul Kramer, whose loving kindness and care resulted in Phyllis declaring him as her adopted son. Additionally we wish to thank the entire staff of The Cancer Center in Kingsport, and Lisa Lundy along with the Staff of HMG Weber City for their many years of kindness and care. Finally, the entire staff of the 3rd floor of Wilcox Hall at Holston Valley for the care and mercy extended to Phyllis and our family.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Monday, June 12, 2017 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be at 7 pm with Rev. Paul Blessing and Rev. Jerry Bell officiating. Eulogy will be by Richard Watson. Pallbearers: Kevin and Randy Elam, Don Combs and her brothers Billy, Lowell and Bob Marshall. Honorary Pallbearers: David Combs and “grandson” Joshua Combs

Graveside service will be at 2 pm on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:20 to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to: Wellmont Cancer Center, 4485 West Stone Drive Suite 2000 Kingsport, TN 37660 and/or Bethany Old Regular Baptist Church %Teddy Davis, 710 Morning Star Road Church Hill, TN 37642

