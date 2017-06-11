He was born in Scott County, Virginia; son of the late Morgan and Bessie Garrett Compton. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Frank Compton, Bobby Gene Compton and Lester Compton, and two sisters, Maxie Ellen Compton and Hazel Compton.

He is survived by his sister, Judy DeBusk and husband, Charles Leo of Chilhowie, Virginia; one brother, Lloyd Compton of Dungannon, Virginia; two special friends, Michael Brickey and wife, Cora Lee of Dungannon, Virginia and Linda Holbrook of Gate City, Virginia; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Morgan Compton Jr. will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Arville Dingus, Rev. Doug Trent and Rev. Dale Hall officiating. Committal Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Chapel of Love Mausoleum - Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Jim Glovier, Leo DeBusk, Glen Collins, Lester Collins, Wiley Kennedy and Glen Kennedy.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2017 in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia.

Online condolences may be sent to the Compton family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.