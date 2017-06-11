Edward C. Thorpe

Cecil was born in Scott County, VA and lived in the area all his life. He was a member of the Kingsport Senior Citizens and attended New Covenant Pentecostal Church. Cecil loved fishing, playing pool, and stock car racing.

Visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Monday, June 12 , 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Rex McMurray and Pastor Mike Robinson officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at East Lawn Memorial Park, Kingsport. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be David Hardin and Jason Fulmer. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.

You may send online condolences to the family and view the complete obit by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Thorpe family.