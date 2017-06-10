Ronald J. Cunningham

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Indian Springs Baptist Church-Hill Road Campus. A memorial service will follow in the sanctuary. Dr. Clay Austin, Dr. Dave Phillips, and Pastor Scott Cunningham will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ron’s memory to Indian Springs Baptist Church-Hill Road Campus or First Baptist Church-Blountville.

You may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Cunningham family.