A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:30 pm on Monday, June 12 at Mafair United Methodist Church with Senior Minister Amy Probst. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Oscar Lindsey.