Mrs. Mary Evelyn Emmert Whitt

A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11 am in American Legion Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, Virginia with Rev. Nick Brewer officiating.

A native of Appalachia, Virginia, Mrs. Whitt married her high school sweetheart, the late Ralph Carter Whitt, and they made their home in Wytheville, Virginia once Ralph returned from WWII. Mrs. Whitt was an active member of the Wytheville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and served as a leader for the Girl’s Auxiliary. In addition, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution where she served many years as the Flag Chairman. She worked as a substitute teacher in the Wythe County Schools as well as substituting for the County Clerk Reporter and for the Director of the Selective Service. During WWII, she was employed by the Selective Service in Wise County, Virginia.

Mrs. Whitt will be fondly remembered for her engaging smile and her positive attitude throughout her life. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Walter Cleveland and Wiley Mae Roberts Emmert, and her husband, Ralph, Mrs. Whitt was preceded in death by her sister, Eleanor Emmert Brittain.

She is survived by: daughter, Tamara Whitt Chitwood and husband, Dr. Walter Randolph Chitwood, Jr., of Greenville; grandson, Walter Randolph Chitwood, III and wife, Paige, of Missoula, MT; granddaughter, Anne Chitwood Merchant and husband, Brent, and great-grandsons, Keller and Carter Merchant of Alexandria, VA; sisters, Margaret Emmert Durham of Knoxville, TN, Eloise Emmert Dyer of Kingman, AZ, and Kathleen Emmert Townsend and husband, Eldon, of Kingman, AZ; brother, Walter Cleveland Emmert, Jr. and wife, Barbara, of San Diego, CA.

The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

The family wishes to thank all her caregivers at Brookdale Dickinson, Vidant 3 West and Palliative Care Unit.

