Mildred Jeannette Kozsuch

In addition to be a loving Mom, Grandmother, family member, and friend, she was also an educator, historian, and author. She was passionate about the East Tennessee region and its extensive history. One of her joys and privileges was to have served as the Historian for Washington County, the first county to be established in Tennessee.

She was born in 1928 in Lynnville, Tennessee, the daughter of Dr. Kenneth Carl and Minnie Kate (Shott) Spaulding. Mildred received her Bachelors of Education Degree from West Liberty State College, and a Masters of Library Science Degree from East Tennessee State University. She obtained archives training in Washington, DC at the National Archives' Modern Archives Institute.

She worked as a Physical Education Teacher for Kingsport city schools, Head Librarian at Dobyns-Bennett High School, a Librarian for East Tennessee State University and Milligan College, and an Archivist for the Archives of Appalachia at ETSU.

Interested in genealogy and local history, Mildred was a member of the East Tennessee Historical Society, receiving the Ramsey Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2009. Additionally, she was a member of the Watauga Association of Genealogists, the American Association of State and Local History, Tennessee Archivists, and the Tennessee Historical Society. She has written many articles on genealogy and local history, and in 1986 completed a book titled Historical Reminiscences of Carter County, Tennessee.

Mildred also was a leader in the creation of the Washington County Archives, which preserves records and documents dating back to the 1770s. She was delighted to see it become a reality this year and to be able to attend the dedication ceremony in April.

Her local volunteer work included: Washington County Bicentennial Commission (Co-Chair); Watauga Association Genealogists (Vice President); Jonesborough Genealogical Society (Vice President); Washington County History Association (President, Vice President); and Librarian for First Christian Church in Johnson City.

She loved to travel, spend time with her family, ride horses, play softball, read, collect postcards, and play the violin. In high school and college she competed and played in several sports and enjoyed cheerleading. She was a member of First Christian Church, Johnson City, for over 60 years.

Mildred was known to many family and friends as ‘Millie,’ and in the latter years of her life as ‘Miss Mildred.’ When her grandchildren were very young, they would call her ‘Tennessee,’ short for Tennessee Grandma. While living at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City, she was known for her quick pace with her walker up and down the hallways, gaining the nickname of ‘Speedy.’

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her Sister Katherine Kelm, Brother Carl Spaulding, Brother-in-Law Orie Kelm, and Daughter-in-Law Jacqui Kelling Kozsuch. She is survived by her son, James Sandhi Kozsuch of Dunwoody, GA; Grandchildren Hannah Kozsuch Marr (Austin) Pearl City HI, and Neal Kozsuch of Dunwoody. She is also survived by her nieces and newphews: Nancy Ehlke (Dick), John Kelm (Beth), Jane Rogers (Ed), Lee Anne Zajicek (Rich), Judith Schuerholz, and Charles Spaulding.

The family would like to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to these individuals who provided such loving care and support for Mildred: Lena Vicendese, Teresa Davis, Dr. Nathaniel Whaley, Jody Cole, Angie Gibson, and the staff of Cornerstone Village.

The family will gather to greet friends from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM until a Memorial service at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services in Johnson City, TN with The Reverends Dr. Gene Wiggington and Phil Torbett officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to the Friends of the Washington County Archives in Jonesborough, TN or to First Christian Church in Johnson City.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com . Arrangements for the Kozsuch family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171.