Marilyn Cutshall

She was proceeded in death by her husband Everette, mother Anna Laura McKinney and father Roy McKinney. She is survived by her children and their families: Rocky Cunningham, Kevin Cunningham and Skeet Cutshall, her sisters and their families: Brenda Corris and Carol Slagle.

Marilyn was well known in the Kingsport area. She was the owner and operator of the Kingsport Newcomer Service. She has welcomed many people who have moved to Kingsport over the years. She genuinely loved Kingsport and was very proud to be a part of the city.

Marilyn enjoyed cooking and loved to “feed people”. Many a car would pull up in her drive way to pick up her home cooked packages. She enjoyed time with her friends & family (especially her grandsons Kenny and Joseph).

She was an active member and greeter at her church, Assemblies of God. She enjoyed her church and her prayer groups.

Marilyn was a people person! She knew someone everywhere she went and if she didn’t then it wouldn’t take her long to have made a new friend. She was a good listener and always there for anyone who needed her.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She will be sadly missed.

The family would like to thank everyone who assisted Marilyn during her illness. You have our absolute gratitude.

Marilyn requested no funeral and no flowers. Instead, honor her memory by taking a friend to lunch or doing a kind act for another.

