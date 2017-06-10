Margaret Ruth Gentry Thurman

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Thurman (March 10, 2017), 2 sisters, Beatrice Coward and Rena Tipton; 9 brothers, Blake, George, Denny, Ervin, Donald, Causie, Warner, James and Hobert Gentry.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Tommy Thurman and wife, Anne, and Bobby Thurman and wife, Lynn; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Thurman (Annie), Andrew Thurman (Mallory), Sarah King (Matthew) and Amanda Karalia (Simone), 3 great-grandchildren, Mason King, Blakely Thurman and Demi Thurman; several nieces, nephews and special friends, Mary Hicks, Edith Larkins, and Robert and Cindy Johnson.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of NHC Kingsport for the loving care that was shown to Margaret during her stay there, and to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and special nurse, Amber Cline and Chaplain Tom Edwards.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Monday, June 12, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Frank Proffitt officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

