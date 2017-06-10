logo

Margaret Ruth Gentry Thurman

June 8, 2017

KINGSPORT - Margaret Ruth Gentry Thurman, age 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord and joined her husband, Carroll, in Heaven on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at NHC of Kingsport, after a long struggle with dementia. She was born in Marshall, NC, to the late Andrew Cephas and Loduska King Gentry. She was a faithful member of Fort Robinson Baptist Church for over 69 years serving her Lord and Savior as she taught several classes, worked in Vacation Bible School, and was a member of the choir. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She loved to cook and enjoyed being surrounded by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Thurman (March 10, 2017), 2 sisters, Beatrice Coward and Rena Tipton; 9 brothers, Blake, George, Denny, Ervin, Donald, Causie, Warner, James and Hobert Gentry.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Tommy Thurman and wife, Anne, and Bobby Thurman and wife, Lynn; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Thurman (Annie), Andrew Thurman (Mallory), Sarah King (Matthew) and Amanda Karalia (Simone), 3 great-grandchildren, Mason King, Blakely Thurman and Demi Thurman; several nieces, nephews and special friends, Mary Hicks, Edith Larkins, and Robert and Cindy Johnson.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of NHC Kingsport for the loving care that was shown to Margaret during her stay there, and to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and special nurse, Amber Cline and Chaplain Tom Edwards.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Monday, June 12, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Frank Proffitt officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

