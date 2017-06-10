Margaret Barnes Byrd

She was born, Margaret Louise Turpin, to Anne Southward Egerton and James Schafter Turpin on July16, 1923 in Northfork, W. Virginia. Margaret graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport, TN. She married Ferrell E. Barnes on August 26, 1940 and moved to Bay City, Michigan in 1950 where she resided until the death of her husband in 1972.

She moved back to Kingsport to help her mother manage the Imperial Terrace Apartment complex and moved to Saginaw, Michigan in 1999 after the passing of her mother.

Margaret was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and grandmother. She was always ready to volunteer her time, whether it was for her family, her church, or her community. She loved to sew and made beautiful quilts she shared with her family. Margaret took her first solo flight while taking flying lessons at the age of 48. In her 60's she helped paint a house for Habitat for Humanity. She enjoyed tracing her family tree with the help of her brother-in-law, John Morris.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Egerton, in 1999; her father, James Turpin, in 1988; her husband, Ferrell E. Barnes in 1972; her daughter, Donna Hover Bryant, in 1997; her son, Ferrell E. Barnes Jr. in 2012; niece, Caroline Morris Courtney, in 2007; her brother-in-law, John Morris, in 2013; and her great-grand-daughter, Anistyn Amelia Langschwager, passed away in 2015.

Surviving are her sister Dorothy Morris, 92, of Richmond Virginia; her daughter-in-law, Barbara Barnes, of Saginaw, Michigan; 2 nieces and 2 nephews, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 14th at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Margaret’s name, 2020 Meadowview Parkway #100, Kingsport, TN 37660.

