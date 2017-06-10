Lowell Thomas Carver

II Timothy 4: 6-8, “For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved his appearing.”

Lowell was a loving and giving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who took great pride in his family. His favorite past-times were working in his home church, spending time out-doors and family trips to the beach.

Mr. Carver proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He had previously worked at Mountain Electronics and retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Lowell was a member of Harmony Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Weaver Carver and infant son, Billy Arlen Carver.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 59 years, Lois M. Carver; sons, Dean Carver and wife, April; Todd Carver and wife, Jacque; daughter, Vicky Pecktol and husband, Chuck; grandsons, Joshua Carver, Matthew Carver and wife, Melissa, Hunter Carver, Justin Simpson and wife Erin; granddaughter, Morgan Cabell and husband, Chad; great-grandsons, Logan and Lucas Carver; great-granddaughter on the way, Aubrey Cabell; brother, Jerry Carver and wife, Linda; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 5:45 pm Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mark J. Blalack officiating.

An Entombment and Committal Service will be conducted at 11:00 am Monday, June 12, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Holston Manor for their compassionate care of our husband and father.

The care of Lowell Thomas Carver and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.