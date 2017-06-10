The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Lonnie Townsend officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Miller Cemetery, Duffield, VA. Joe Townsend, Aaron Townsend, Mark Townsend, Robert Townsend, Roger Townsend, and Donnie Johnson will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. for the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Miller family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Louis Franklin “Frank” Miller.