Janice Ward Carter

Janice was born on September 21, 1938 and raised in Kingsport, Tennessee. After graduating from Dobyns-Bennett High School she attended Emory and Henry College where she earned her BA in English. She taught in Kingsport and Hampton, Virginia before moving to Knoxville where she taught Language Arts for the Knox County School District for 40 years. In addition to being a gifted English teacher, she was also a talented and creative seamstress, knitter, cook/baker and master quilter. She was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bridge with her friends, teaching a quilting class and traveling with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Enoch and Elizabeth Ward; brother Roger Ward; sisters Ann Ward and Mary Evans. Survivors include her aunt, Lochie Bryan (Sandy, Ut.), sister Martha Duane (Kingsport, Tn.); nephews Greg Cross (Kingsport, Tn.), Stephen Duane (Charleston, SC) and Russell Ward (New Orleans, La.); nieces Jennifer Walker (Kingsport, Tn.), Leanne Coffey (Germantown, Tn.), Marlowe Bober (New Orleans, La.) and Caitlin Ward (Baton Rouge, La.); cousins and extended family. She was like a grandmother; she was known as “Jana” to her great-nephews David Walker, Clayton Walker, Ethan Walker, Drew Coffey, Owen Coffey, and great-niece Elli Walker.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 17th at First Broad Street Methodist Church, Kingsport Tn. with Dr. J. N. Howard officiating. Family will receive friends immediately following the memorial service. It was Janice’s wish to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to a charity of your choosing in honor of Janice.

