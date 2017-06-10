Hilard Earl Moore

He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and of Ridgefield’s Country Club. Earl was an avid golfer, played bridge and also enjoyed square dancing.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Sallie Moore; brothers, William Moore and wife, Margaret, and John R. Moore and wife, Frances; and his sisters, Blanche Vinson and husband, Joe, Mary V. Porter and husband, Calvin, and Betty Ruth Woodard and husband, Joe.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Beverly; daughter, Barbara Broadwater and husband, Ronald; sons, David Moore, and James Moore and wife, Jody; grandchildren, Grace and Maggie Moore; step-grandchildren, Michele Broadwater, Jonathan Broadwater and wife, Heather; step-great-grandchildren, Savannah Blackman, C. J. Bennett, and Kaedryn and Amryn Broadwater; and several nieces and nephews in middle Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-6:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00am at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with Deacon Chris Harpster officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Posts 3/265 officiating.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and CNA staff of Indian Path Medical Center’s ICU and Cardiac Care Units for the care provided Mr. Moore throughout his illness.

