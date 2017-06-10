logo

Eunice Ann Clark

• Today at 4:30 PM

NORTON, VA - Eunice Ann Clark, 73, died Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tn. She was a former employee and cook at Glenn’s Friendly Market in Norton. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Hylton and Roger Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter Delana Clark of Huntsville, Al.; two sons, John and Lisa Clark of Myrtle Beach, NC, Ricky Clark and Sheila Arwood of Wise, Va.; six grandchildren; one grandson on the way; three great grandchildren; two brothers, Buddy and Gloria Hylton of Winder, Ga., Jerry and Jenny Hylton of Wise, Va.; one sister, Barbara Turnmyre of Jenkins, Ky.; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Wayne Hager officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001.